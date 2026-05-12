Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 15,637 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,722.75. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peter Kalmbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,790 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,792,315.80.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.84. 471,678 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $156.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.67.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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