Insider Selling: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $18,313.75 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) Director Rhodes Bobbitt sold 455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $18,313.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,550.25. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 242,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Hilltop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company's stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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