Insider Selling: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) EVP Sells 58,579 Shares of Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) EVP Nathan Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 8,778,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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