Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells 27,971 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) insider Kendall Kowalski sold 27,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $481,101.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,430. This trade represents a 28.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%

HBAN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,157,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,795,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 533,005 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86,478 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,161,085 shares of the bank's stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,464 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,941,000 after purchasing an additional 395,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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