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Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) CAO Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
IDEAYA Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IDEAYA Biosciences CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares on July 7 at an average price of $40.01, totaling about $382,095.50. After the sale, he still held 26,466 shares, a reduction of 26.52% in his ownership.
  • The stock slipped 1.8% to $37.28 in Thursday trading, near its 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of about $3.28 billion and remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on IDYA, with 15 Buy ratings and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The average price target stands at $50.25, while the company’s latest quarter showed a narrower-than-expected loss but revenue fell 39.4% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $382,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,904.66. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 983,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,303. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of -0.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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