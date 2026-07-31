Insider Selling: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $1,245,800.00 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,232,110.84. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $235.09. 1,321,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,732. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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