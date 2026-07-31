Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Director Sells $3,512,500.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) Director Reid Dove sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $3,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 169,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,883,068.50. The trade was a 22.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KNX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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