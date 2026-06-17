Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells 14,150 Shares of Stock

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,493,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,823. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average is $246.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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