Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total value of $3,189,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,655,795.54. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock traded down $60.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $992.37. 7,519,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $793.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum has been added to the Nasdaq-100 , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth

Lumentum has been added to the , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from AI and cloud data center demand , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to $1,186 , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Citic Securities adjusts price target on Lumentum

Northland Securities for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a large year-to-date surge .

Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a . Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also notes that supply constraints and a premium valuation could limit near-term upside even as demand remains strong.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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