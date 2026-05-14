Insider Selling: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8%

MRVL traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,116,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,948,861. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $200 and kept a buy rating, citing explosive growth in AI networking and optics demand. What Is Going On With Marvell Tech Stock On Thursday?

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $200 and kept a buy rating, citing explosive growth in AI networking and optics demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly remain constructive ahead of Marvell’s May 27 earnings report, with multiple firms issuing buy/outperform ratings and higher targets in recent weeks. Marvell Stock (MRVL) Gets Price Target Hikes from Top Analysts Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Analysts broadly remain constructive ahead of Marvell’s May 27 earnings report, with multiple firms issuing buy/outperform ratings and higher targets in recent weeks. Positive Sentiment: News that Advanced Micro Devices disclosed a strategic investment in Marvell has added credibility to the company’s AI chip and custom silicon strategy. AMD Reveals A $6.5 Million Marvell Bet That's Already Soaring

News that Advanced Micro Devices disclosed a strategic investment in Marvell has added credibility to the company’s AI chip and custom silicon strategy. Positive Sentiment: Marvell has also been hitting new highs on momentum tied to AI tailwinds, a recent strategic acquisition in silicon photonics, and broad strength across semiconductor stocks. Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Is Gaining Ground in AI Connectivity and Custom Silicon

Marvell has also been hitting new highs on momentum tied to AI tailwinds, a recent strategic acquisition in silicon photonics, and broad strength across semiconductor stocks. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had a strong multi-week breakout, so some of the rally may already reflect optimism about AI demand and upcoming earnings.

The stock has had a strong multi-week breakout, so some of the rally may already reflect optimism about AI demand and upcoming earnings. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and the fact that the shares have already run sharply higher could make investors more cautious about valuation if results or guidance disappoint.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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