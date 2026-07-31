Insider Selling: Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Insider Sells $205,050.00 in Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $205,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $717,675. This trade represents a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Atul Dandekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $210,150.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 335,578 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,907. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.14. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 17.88.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company's stock worth $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 915,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 758,104 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,794,000. Finally, Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,301,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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