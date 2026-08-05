Insider Selling: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,303,411.65. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 387,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.26 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 54.10%.NMI's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $15,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NMI by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of NMI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 165,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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