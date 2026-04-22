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Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Director Ellen‑Blair Chube sold 1,390 shares on April 22 at an average of $73.06 for $101,553.40, cutting her ownership by 13.47% to 8,930 shares (valued at about $652,426).
  • Oil‑Dri declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share (annualized $0.82, yield 1.1%), payable May 22 to holders of record on May 8 (ex‑dividend May 8); the dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.
  • Shares traded at $71.63 (down $0.61) with a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E of 19.41, and Weiss Ratings recently reissued a "buy" on the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 1,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $101,553.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,930 shares in the company, valued at $652,425.80. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. 47,307 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

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