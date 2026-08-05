Insider Selling: Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) President Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) President Thomas Hassfurther sold 12,531 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,132,750.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 218,751 shares in the company, valued at $54,687,750. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.31. 271,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,160. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 71.6% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,270,000 after acquiring an additional 521,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $241.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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