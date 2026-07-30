Insider Selling: Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Director Sells 40,000 Shares

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) Director Gary Trainor sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 629,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,861,890.56. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Paymentus Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE PAY traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,890,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,554. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.45 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business's revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PAY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Paymentus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orange County Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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