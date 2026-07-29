Insider Selling: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) EVP Sells $404,666.00 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $404,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,080.50. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. 8,378,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,783. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD now owns 55,916 shares of the company's stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,373 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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