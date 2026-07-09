Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 46,875 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,005,468.75.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $937,031.25.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $991,406.25.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $960,937.50.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 10,750,957 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,876,965. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,298.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 82.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 703,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 318,351 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 397,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $12,812,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 838,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 426,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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