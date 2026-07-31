Insider Selling: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells $593,796.70 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $593,796.70. Following the sale, the director owned 10,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,565.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Luisa Ferre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,076 shares of Popular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.79, for a total value of $534,578.04.

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Popular Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Popular stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.21. 465,364 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,900. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.37%.The business had revenue of $846.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Popular's payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Popular from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Popular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Popular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 187,671 shares of the bank's stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,575 shares of the bank's stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Popular by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,646 shares of the bank's stock valued at $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Popular

Here are the key news stories impacting Popular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong momentum and earnings performance support the stock. Zacks identifies BPOP as a top-ranked momentum stock, while Popular’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings of $4.35 per share—well above the $3.72 analyst consensus and up from $3.09 a year earlier. Popular is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock

Zacks identifies BPOP as a top-ranked momentum stock, while Popular’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings of $4.35 per share—well above the $3.72 analyst consensus and up from $3.09 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: BPOP’s valuation remains potentially attractive relative to its growth. The stock’s reported price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 11.8, and its price-to-earnings-growth ratio is below 1, metrics that may appeal to investors seeking earnings growth at a reasonable price. Popular Soars to 52-Week High

The stock’s reported price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 11.8, and its price-to-earnings-growth ratio is below 1, metrics that may appeal to investors seeking earnings growth at a reasonable price. Neutral Sentiment: The 52-week high creates a near-term valuation and profit-taking consideration. Zacks questions whether investors should “cash out” after the recent rally, suggesting that expectations for further gains may already be reflected in the share price. Investors will likely focus on whether Popular can sustain earnings growth and improve revenue, which came in below estimates in the latest quarter.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company's product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

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