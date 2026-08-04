Insider Selling: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $194,460.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.46, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,304.54. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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PriceSmart Trading Down 0.6%

PSMT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.97. 68,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,439. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.46 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,069,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 34.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company's stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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