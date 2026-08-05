Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 16,666 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $624,308.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,269,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,555,544.92. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $961,461.54.

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Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. 14,967,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,899,725. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 292.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Roblox's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.8% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

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About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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