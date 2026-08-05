Insider Selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 552 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Banks sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $80,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,028.75. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Roku Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Roku stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,996. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore cut shares of Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Roku by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,400 shares of the company's stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Roku’s platform business—including advertising and streaming services—to remain the key growth engine in the second quarter. Strong ad trends, user engagement, and an upbeat outlook could support the stock if management meets or exceeds expectations. Yahoo Finance earnings preview

Analysts expect Roku’s platform business—including advertising and streaming services—to remain the key growth engine in the second quarter. Strong ad trends, user engagement, and an upbeat outlook could support the stock if management meets or exceeds expectations. Positive Sentiment: Roku is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on August 6. The shares’ approach toward a three-year high indicates that investors are positioning for potentially strong results, although elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Schaeffers Research earnings article

Roku is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on August 6. The shares’ approach toward a three-year high indicates that investors are positioning for potentially strong results, although elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Positive Sentiment: Roku has added four free channels, a move that could modestly expand content availability and viewing engagement, supporting the platform’s advertising ecosystem. Roku free channels article

Roku has added four free channels, a move that could modestly expand content availability and viewing engagement, supporting the platform’s advertising ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer coverage highlights Roku device recommendations, remote-control features, and troubleshooting guidance. These stories may help product awareness but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Pocket-lint Roku product article

Consumer coverage highlights Roku device recommendations, remote-control features, and troubleshooting guidance. These stories may help product awareness but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: The main earnings risk is continued weakness in device sales, along with uncertainty surrounding advertising trends and Roku’s pending Fox acquisition. With the stock already valued at a high earnings multiple and near its 12-month high, disappointing guidance could trigger a sharp pullback. Zacks earnings preview

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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