Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 177,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,808.22. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $624,400.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $512,600.00.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 8.4%

RSI stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 4,530,348 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.33%.Rush Street Interactive's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, New Street Research set a $35.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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