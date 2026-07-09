Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) CFO Sells 32,468 Shares

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Carolan sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $528,903.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,753,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,568,489.76. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Brian Carolan sold 46,002 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $709,350.84.

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SailPoint Stock Down 1.7%

SailPoint stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,858,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. SailPoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 14.04%.SailPoint's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 102,573 shares of the company's stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.08.

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SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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