Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) EVP Sells 14,878 Shares

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 14,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $242,362.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 954,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,541,441.92. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 19,540 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $301,306.80.

Get SailPoint alerts: Sign Up

SailPoint Stock Performance

SailPoint stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 5,858,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on SailPoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $234,681,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in SailPoint by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 905,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 401,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SailPoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,412,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SailPoint by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SailPoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SailPoint wasn't on the list.

While SailPoint currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here