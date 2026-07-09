Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) General Counsel Sells $291,283.80 in Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 18,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $291,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,312,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,157.82. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Christopher Schmitt sold 23,940 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $389,982.60.

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SailPoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 5,858,314 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $18.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth $7,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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