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Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) General Counsel Sells $389,982.60 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • SailPoint General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold shares worth about $389,982.60 on July 7, disposing of 23,940 shares at an average price of $16.29 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was tied to tax withholding obligations from vested equity awards.
  • Schmitt also sold 18,890 additional shares on July 8 at an average price of $15.42, bringing the recent insider selling total to more than $680,000. After the trades, he still held over 1.33 million shares.
  • SAIL shares fell 1.7% to $14.85 amid heavy trading, while analysts currently maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $20.08. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and reported 21.5% revenue growth year over year.
  • Interested in SailPoint? Here are five stocks we like better.

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 23,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $389,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,331,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,943.19. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Christopher Schmitt sold 18,890 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $291,283.80.

SailPoint Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 5,858,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SailPoint

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

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