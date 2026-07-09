Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Insider Sells 21,542 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
SailPoint logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: SailPoint insider Abby Payne sold 21,542 shares on July 7 at an average price of $16.29, totaling about $350,919. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting.
  • Another recent transaction: Payne also sold 16,999 shares on July 8 at an average price of $15.42, for about $262,125. After the earlier sale, Payne still owned 908,964 shares valued at roughly $14.8 million.
  • Company snapshot and outlook: SailPoint shares fell 1.7% to $14.85, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $20.08. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates and posted 21.5% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SailPoint.

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) insider Abby Payne sold 21,542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $350,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 908,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,807,023.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Abby Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Abby Payne sold 16,999 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $262,124.58.

SailPoint Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 5,858,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SailPoint from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth $234,681,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at about $64,453,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $35,203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $20,778,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SailPoint Right Now?

Before you consider SailPoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SailPoint wasn't on the list.

While SailPoint currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines