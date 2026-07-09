Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Insider Sells 21,542 Shares of Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) insider Abby Payne sold 21,542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $350,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 908,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,807,023.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Abby Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Abby Payne sold 16,999 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $262,124.58.

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SailPoint Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 5,858,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.20. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SailPoint from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 4th quarter worth $234,681,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at about $64,453,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $35,203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $20,778,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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