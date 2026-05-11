Insider Selling: Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Director Sells 579 Shares of Stock

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK traded down $14.78 on Monday, hitting $1,547.56. 16,102,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,496,546. The business's fifty day moving average is $833.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.41. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $1,600.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDK. Wedbush raised their price target on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sandisk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares during the period.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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