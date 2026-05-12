Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,618,896. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $67,736.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $68,912.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $68,744.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $68,792.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $71,648.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $73,656.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $71,112.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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