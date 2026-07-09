Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $3,854,281.48 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 85,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,802,360.74. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 115,844 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $5,270,902.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 101 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $4,493.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58.

On Friday, May 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 59,767 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,412.86.

On Thursday, May 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,546 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $2,165,637.06.

On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96.

On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $2,128,201.14.

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Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 697,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,839. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 335,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 41,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 831,373 shares of the company's stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 193,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 453,196 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SION shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JonesTrading raised their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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