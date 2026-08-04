Insider Selling: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) EVP Sells 430 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK - Get Free Report) EVP Rhett Jordan sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $22,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $599,873. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.0%

SMBK stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 146,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.70.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. SmartFinancial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SmartFinancial

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,978 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,797 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 728,151 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,374 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,240 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,560 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial's network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers' evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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