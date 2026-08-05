Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $2,970,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 365,379 shares in the company, valued at $108,517,563. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 9,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,995,800.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 20,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $598,767.45.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $652,231.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,183,850.00.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $317.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,307. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $256.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product expansion: Snowflake introduced Cortex AI Gateway, which is designed to govern enterprise AI agents, manage costs and strengthen security. Expanded integrations with 1Password and Aembit could help Snowflake capture more AI workloads from large businesses. Snowflake Unveils Cortex AI Gateway

Snowflake introduced Cortex AI Gateway, which is designed to govern enterprise AI agents, manage costs and strengthen security. Expanded integrations with 1Password and Aembit could help Snowflake capture more AI workloads from large businesses. Positive Sentiment: Broader partner ecosystem: Snowflake and phData expanded their collaboration to help customers migrate analytics, deploy governed AI applications and put intelligent workflows into production. Zeotap and Alteryx also launched applications on the Snowflake Marketplace, supporting platform adoption and recurring consumption. phData and Snowflake Expand Collaboration

Snowflake and phData expanded their collaboration to help customers migrate analytics, deploy governed AI applications and put intelligent workflows into production. Zeotap and Alteryx also launched applications on the Snowflake Marketplace, supporting platform adoption and recurring consumption. Positive Sentiment: Market and analyst optimism: Snowflake has reached fresh 52-week highs amid stronger confidence in its AI business. BTIG reportedly forecasts substantial appreciation, while heavy selling of long-dated, out-of-the-money put options suggests some investors are willing to make bullish commitments. BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation

Snowflake has reached fresh 52-week highs amid stronger confidence in its AI business. BTIG reportedly forecasts substantial appreciation, while heavy selling of long-dated, out-of-the-money put options suggests some investors are willing to make bullish commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalysts: Snowflake will present at investor conferences and plans to report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on September 2. These events could provide updated commentary on AI monetization, customer demand and margins. Snowflake Investor Conferences

Snowflake will present at investor conferences and plans to report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on September 2. These events could provide updated commentary on AI monetization, customer demand and margins. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling pressure: Analysts warn that SNOW’s premium valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, while margin pressure and competition remain concerns. Cathie Wood’s investment firm trimmed roughly $5.5 million to $5.7 million of its position, and an executive sold shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Snowflake Premium Valuation

Analysts warn that SNOW’s premium valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, while margin pressure and competition remain concerns. Cathie Wood’s investment firm trimmed roughly $5.5 million to $5.7 million of its position, and an executive sold shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: Security overhang: A Canadian defendant pleaded guilty in connection with attacks involving the theft of data from Snowflake customer environments. While the case concerns criminal activity rather than a newly announced company incident, it may renew investor concerns about data security and reputational risk. Canadian Pleads Guilty to Snowflake Data Theft Attacks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $345,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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