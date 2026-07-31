Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $2,580,300.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $2,580,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,270,635.59. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $254.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,098,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,219. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.71 and a 52 week high of $262.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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