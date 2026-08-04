Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,923.76. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,747,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities set a $98.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 63.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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