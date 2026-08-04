Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 950 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Todd Skinner sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $75,962.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,105,366.04. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,747,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,658. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. TransUnion has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.08%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. TransUnion's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 63.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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