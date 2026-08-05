Insider Selling: UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,970,745.92. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ULS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 1,747,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UL Solutions by 42.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

More UL Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting UL Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. UL Solutions reported adjusted EPS of $0.59, above the $0.56 analyst consensus and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $816 million, narrowly topping expectations of $813.62 million. UL Solutions Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

UL Solutions reported adjusted EPS of $0.59, above the $0.56 analyst consensus and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $816 million, narrowly topping expectations of $813.62 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets remain well above the current share price. The broader analyst average price target was reported at $101.54, implying substantial potential upside. Wells Fargo also maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating a favorable long-term view despite its target reduction. Analysts set UL Solutions price target

The broader analyst average price target was reported at $101.54, implying substantial potential upside. Wells Fargo also maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating a favorable long-term view despite its target reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call provided additional context. Investors are reviewing the Q2 presentation and conference call for details on demand trends, margins, growth initiatives and the company’s outlook for the remainder of 2026. UL Solutions Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Investors are reviewing the Q2 presentation and conference call for details on demand trends, margins, growth initiatives and the company’s outlook for the remainder of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reduced its price target. The firm cut its target from $120 to $104, signaling lower near-term valuation expectations even though it retained an “overweight” rating. The target reduction may limit enthusiasm, particularly as ULS trades at a relatively elevated earnings multiple. Wells Fargo lowers UL Solutions price target

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ULS shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut UL Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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