Insider Selling: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $231,040.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $231,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,291,369.20. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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UMB Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 723,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Shares of UMB Financial are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 31st.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.45. UMB Financial had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 15.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 290.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,355 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,037 shares of the bank's stock valued at $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock valued at $328,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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