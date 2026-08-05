Insider Selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Nocella sold 3,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 219,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,100,046.50. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $132.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,649,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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