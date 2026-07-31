Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) CEO Lee Shavel sold 2,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,667,800. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,209. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average is $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.55%. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 30,278 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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