Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $143,054.37 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 11,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $143,054.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 428,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,439,390.84. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Larry Madden sold 9,149 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $117,656.14.

On Monday, July 6th, Larry Madden sold 10,097 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $129,039.66.

On Monday, June 15th, Larry Madden sold 25,376 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $281,673.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $177,507.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $228,435.12.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $144,917.53.

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Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 164,301 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,888. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $834.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company's stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 382,664 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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