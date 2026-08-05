Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 3,072 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Philip Davies sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $650,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $406,444.80. The trade was a 61.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.95. 178,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,060. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 2.37. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $382.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The business had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Vicor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vicor by 39.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 603,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $97,142,000 after buying an additional 171,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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