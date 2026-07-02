Insider Selling: Visa (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 10,490 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total transaction of $7,135,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70.

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Visa Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE V traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,726,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,900. The stock has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.55.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Visa by 867.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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