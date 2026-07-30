Insmed (INSM) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Insmed to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $393.4040 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Insmed's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.78. Insmed has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $209.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $1,256,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,413,409.20. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,806 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $173,050.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,431.36. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,738 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Insmed by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,842,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $842,855,000 after buying an additional 1,758,321 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,389,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insmed by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $905,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,726,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $474,582,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insmed by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $284,017,000 after purchasing an additional 668,275 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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