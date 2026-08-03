Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital set a $61.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on Insperity and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Key Insperity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insperity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insperity reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, ahead of the roughly $0.32–$0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $1.686 billion, up about 2% year over year and above estimates. Cost reductions and margin recovery helped the earnings result. Insperity Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insperity reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, ahead of the roughly $0.32–$0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $1.686 billion, up about 2% year over year and above estimates. Cost reductions and margin recovery helped the earnings result. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $225 million and said HRScale had nearly 8,000 sold worksite employees. CEO Paul Sarvadi and other insiders have also made significant open-market purchases, providing a potential confidence signal. Insperity Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

Management forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $225 million and said HRScale had nearly 8,000 sold worksite employees. CEO Paul Sarvadi and other insiders have also made significant open-market purchases, providing a potential confidence signal. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NSP from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing an immediate negative analyst signal but stopping short of a bullish recommendation. Zacks

Zacks upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing an immediate negative analyst signal but stopping short of a bullish recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Insperity is attempting to revive growth through pricing initiatives, its HRScale offering, Workday integration and artificial-intelligence tools. These efforts could improve competitiveness, but execution risks remain in a rapidly changing professional employer organization market. How Insperity Is Adapting to AI and a Changing PEO Market

Insperity is attempting to revive growth through pricing initiatives, its HRScale offering, Workday integration and artificial-intelligence tools. These efforts could improve competitiveness, but execution risks remain in a rapidly changing professional employer organization market. Negative Sentiment: Average paid worksite employees declined about 1% to 305,764, while gross profit fell 3% and rising benefit costs continued to pressure profitability. Adjusted cash was $95 million against $420 million drawn on the credit facility, highlighting leverage and weak cash-flow concerns.

Average paid worksite employees declined about 1% to 305,764, while gross profit fell 3% and rising benefit costs continued to pressure profitability. Adjusted cash was $95 million against $420 million drawn on the credit facility, highlighting leverage and weak cash-flow concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analysts note that the rally has left Insperity’s valuation stretched, with high debt and limited cash generation constraining upside despite the earnings rebound and approximately 4.4% dividend yield. Is NSP Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Six-Month Rally?

Insperity Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $50.33 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is -558.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,303.60. The trade was a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,304,074 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 356,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 182,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,963,000 after buying an additional 859,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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