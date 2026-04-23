Insperity (NSP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Insperity to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.8934 billion for the quarter. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Insperity has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $3,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 972,912 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,016.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Insperity by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,241 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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