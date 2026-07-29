Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.880-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.090-0.410 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $48.83.

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Insperity Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 925,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,315. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Insperity has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. The trade was a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 75.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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