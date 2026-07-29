Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.880-2.430 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. 925,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Insperity has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Insperity by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 501.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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