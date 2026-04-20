Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Up 7.7% - What's Next?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $31.1370. 243,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,172,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 997,912 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,723.20. This trade represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 615,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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