Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Down 8.1% - What's Next?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.29 and last traded at $49.6330. Approximately 94,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 971,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on Insperity in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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