Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 5.6% - Still a Buy?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.04. 90,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 992,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.Insperity's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's payout ratio is -358.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,241 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $202,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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